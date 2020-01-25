Garden City High School hosted a bowling triangular on Tuesday at Hard Rock Lanes.

The Buffalo girls’ squad came away with a first place victory while the boys’ team finished in second. Holcomb finished in third place in both divisions.

On the girls side, GHCS’ Angelina Leeper was the top performer in a single game, with a high score of 222 while teammate Emilee Giger finished with the second high series at 557.

Holcomb’s top bowler in the event was Ashlynn Senecal, who had the team’s high game at 145 and high series at 382.

Garden City had a total of 2205 for first, compared to Great Bend’s 1886 and Holcomb’s 1270.

In boys action, Great Bend took the title with a 2462, while GCHS had 2244. Holcomb finished with 1456.

Caleb Carr had he high game score for the Buffaloes with a 215 while Dionicio Resendiz had the top high series score at 571.

Holcomb’s Phoenix Anderson had the high game for the Longhorns at 165 and Suston Senecal had the high series at 398.

Garden City’s next action will be on Tuesday at Dodge City.