Garden City High School’s wrestling teams traveled to Liberal on Thursday for a Western Athletic Conference dual meet. Both the girls and boys squads came away with victories.
GCHS girls 24, Liberal 20
106 - Liberal’s Mana Chanthasone defeated GCHS’ Anahi Cervantes by technical fall 17-2.
106 - Liberal’s Mana Chanthasone defeated GCHS’ Chloe Sullivan by fall.
120 - GCHS’ Sara Chapa won by fall over Liberal’s Codi Pressley.
120 - GCHS’ Belle Hernandez won by fall over Liberal’s Shaylee Wheeler.
138 - GCHS’ Anjelina Serrano won by fall over Liberal’s Jasmine Hoffman.
138 - Liberal’s Jasmine Hoffman defeated GCHS’ Nallely Hinojos by fall.
152 - Liberal’s Emy Monarrez defeated GCHS’s Gisselle Gutierrez in a 3-2 decision.
152- GCHS’ Alondra Guzman won by fall over Liberal’s Emy Monarrez.
GCHS boys 44, Liberal 16
106 - GCHS’ Gael Terrazas won over Liberal’s Damian Duran in 14-7 decision.
113 - GCHS’ Alex Hands won by fall over Liberal’s Dennis Duran.
120 - GCHS’ Silas Pineda won over Irving Mendez in a 5-0 decision.
126 - GCHS’ Ryan Heiman won a major decision over Liberal’s Tommy McClure 18-4.
132 - GCHS’ Sebastian Rodriguez won over Liberal’s Enrique Franz by decision, 5-3.
138 - GCHS’ Jacob Holt won by fall over Liberal’s Cristobal Sanchez.
145 - GCHS’ Erick Dominguez won a major decision over Liberal’s Trystain Juarez, 12-3.
152 - GCHS’ Josh Jonas won over Liberal’s Jose Beltran by a 7-1 decision.
160 - GCHS’ Jared Arellano won over Liberal’s Geraldo Morales by 6-2 decision.
170 - GCHS’ Alexavier Rodriguez won over Liberal’s tony Rivero by 6-3 decision.
182 - GCHS forfeit too Liberal.
195 - GCHS’ Ryan Wessels won by fall over Liberal’s Franciao Gomez.
220 - Liberal’s Jamie Arenivas won over GCHS’ David Tidwell by major decision, 8-0.
285 - Liberal’s Zeth Mansell won by fall over GCHS’ Isaiah Barrett.
Garden City was in action Saturday at the Hays Invitational.