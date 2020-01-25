Cutline: The Trinity boys basketball team finished second at the Sterling Invitational on Friday. The Celtics are back in action on Tuesday when they host Smoky Valley. Photo by Gallagher Martin/The Hutchinson News

STERLING — For most of the night, Hutchinson Trinity’s Lucas Hammeke and Sterling’s Tyus Wilson traded blows for blows.

But when the Sterling Invitational Championship reached triple overtime, both team’s respective star had fouled out. After Trinity’s Philippe Manga opened triple OT with a layup, Sterling responded with 10 straight points en route to an 84-77 win Friday night at Sterling College.

Wilson finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds in nearly 37 minutes of action. Hammeke dropped a game-high 32 points and added 11 rebounds on 12 of 22 shooting.

When Trinity’s lone returning starter fouled out near the end of double overtime, his team was clinging to a two-point lead with 5.6 seconds left. Hammeke’s foul sent Sterling’s Caden Bressler to the line to shoot two.

Bressler calmly knocked down both free throws to tie the game at 70 and send it into triple overtime - an overtime dominated by Sterling.

After an 0-3 start to the season, Trinity had won six straight before Friday’s loss. Trinity head coach Mark Powell says finishing games is still a point of emphasis for his team.

“We had a chance to finish the game, but we couldn’t do it,” Powell said. “We need to find a way to end games so we don’t have a bad taste in our mouths, like tonight.”

Sterling began the game on an 8-0 run and led 17-10 at the end of one. Trinity opened the second quarter on a 9-1 run and took its first lead of the game with 4:09 left in the first half on a Hammeke 3-pointer.

Wilson, who led all scorers at halftime with 16, gave Sterling a 28-25 lead at halftime by converting a three-point play.

Trinity took two separate leads in the third quarter, but the Black Bears ended the quarter on a 13-6 run to take a four-point lead into the fourth.

When Sterling opened a seven-point lead, Trinity immediately responded. Back to back buckets from Hammeke tied the game at 54 with 2:35 remaining.

The final 17 seconds were bedlam. Hammeke drilled a clutch 3 to tie the game at 59. Sterling had two additional chances to win the game while Trinity had one. Neither team converted, sending the game to overtime.

In a tie game with two seconds left, Hammeke went to the line to shoot a one-and-one. He missed the front end.

Wilson fouled out early in the second overtime while Hammeke picked up his fifth late in the second OT. When the final buzzer did sound after 220 minutes of play, the Sterling crowd unleashed a victory roar.

A game like this, against a quality opponent like this, will only make Trinity better, according to Powell.

“We’re working toward playing our best in late February and early March,” Powell said. “We need to fix the mistakes we’re making, because come sub-state we can’t be making those mistakes.”

In addition to Hammeke’s 32 points, Manga and Troy Zrubek scored 15 a piece.

Sterling received additional scoring contributions from Cody Oden (20 points), Brady Myers (16), and Bressler (15).

Trinity drops to 6-4 on the season and hosts Smoky Valley next Tuesday.

Sterling improves to 8-3 and hosts Hillsboro on Jan. 31.

Trinity girls take fourth at Sterling Invite

The Hutchinson Trinity Catholic girls basketball team felt the full wrath of Sterling in Friday’s third-place game, falling to the No. 1 seed 84-29.

Sterling, last year’s 2A runner-up and currently ranked second in 2A, was upset in the semifinals against Hugoton. The Black Bears unleashed their frustration on Trinity, as the game only went three quarters due to mercy rule.

Sterling led 23-2 after the first quarter and led 45-7 at halftime. Trinity never led in the game. Hayley Hughes was much of the Trinity offense, scoring 17 points.

Sterling’s Makenna Linden led all scorers with 18.

Trinity, now 5-5, hosts Smoky Valley on Tuesday. Sterling improves to 9-2 and hosts Hillsboro on Jan. 31.