Look for clouds and highs in the upper-30s on Monday in Topeka.
A chance for snow is in the forecast for Tuesday, when highs should reach the mid-30s.
A warming trend starts Wednesday, as highs again should make it to the upper-30s.
Then look for highs in the lower-40s on Thursday, mid-40s Friday, upper-40s Saturday and upper-50s on Sunday.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
• Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.
• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind around 5 mph.
• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind.
• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.