Work on a new comprehensive plan for Leavenworth County is nearing completion.

A draft of the plan can be found on the county government's website. And county commissioners will be discussing the plan during a work session on Wednesday.

County officials will be holding an open house next month in Lansing to provide information about the plan. And members of the public will be able to submit comments about the plan online, according to Krystal Voth, interim planning and zoning director for the county.

Voth said the comprehensive plan will be used by officials to identify areas of growth in the county from a land-use prospective.

"It's a guiding document for how the county should develop over the coming decade or so," she said.

A draft form of the plan can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov

Voth said the draft document is missing a final chapter for the plan that deals with implementation.

The commissioners' work session is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St. The meeting is open to the public.

The public open house will take place from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Lansing Community Center, 800 First Terrace.

The open house will feature exhibits with information about the results of community input gathered through a variety of ways including a public survey, focus groups and an earlier community open house, according to a news release from Voth.

The upcoming open house also will include exhibits that display the plan’s proposed framework, recommendations and strategies for topics such as land use, development, transportation, open space, infrastructure and government and regional relations.

County officials, planning consultants from the engineering firm Olsson and members of Stakeholder and Citizen Advisory and Technical committees will be on hand to discuss the plan with those who attend.

There also will be an online public comment period regarding the current draft of the plan. People can participate in the public comment period from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21 by visiting www.lvcountyplan.com

People can send questions about the plan to compplan@leavenworthcounty.gov or contact Voth at 913-684-0461.

