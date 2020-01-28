Phyllis Anderson has been working in USD 353 schools since before many of the teachers and principals in the district were born.

Anderson, 91, has been working as a paraprofessional with the district for 42 years, and has no plans to leave anytime soon. She said she likes being associated with the children. These days she works at Eisenhower Elementary.

“I’d rather be with the kids and be active instead of sitting at home, worrying about my aches and pains,” Anderson said. “I’m a widow so I have no one else at home.”

Every year, she helps in different classrooms. This year Anderson is assisting the two second grade teachers, helping students with class work and grading papers.

“We love her and we’re thankful she’s here with us,” second grade teacher Heather Murphy said.

Anderson said, “I date back to the second World War. That’s when teachers could get eight hours of education and get an emergency certificate and I taught at a rural school.”

The Morgan Chapel school in Cloud County was an octagonal shaped building with no running water, an oil heater and only five students “Four brothers and one cousin,” Anderson said.

She then attended Kansas State University where she majored in English, but left in 1950 when she married her husband, Don. “I still have 23 hours left,” she said.

Of her three children, the two oldest were grown and out of the house when Anderson went back to work and hired on with the district in 1978.

During the time Anderson has been with the district, in the ever changing world of education “she has seen everything,” Cherity Elder, the principal at Eisenhower said.

“She can keep kids in line,” Elder said. “It’s amazing.”

Anderson said the kids respect her. They open doors for her and say “excuse me,” she said. She described herself as “more of a grandma than anything.”

On her 90th birthday, the school threw a surprise birthday party for Anderson. She got a cake, each class gave her a rose and each teacher gave her a sunflower. Students wrote her notes, wishing her a happy birthday.

Assemblies can get pretty loud “but if I don’t like it, I can leave,” Anderson said.

She answers the phone at noon while the secretary is at lunch. “I do that every day rather than go out on the playground,” she said.

Elder gave Anderson her own special parking space by the door of the school. “She regularly reminds me of how much she appreciates that,” Elder said.

“She has a super good sense of humor,” Elder said. “She is a loving, caring, flexible lady with un ending advice and life lessons. If I have half the mind Mrs. Anderson does at the age of 91 I will have lived my life right.”