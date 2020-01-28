Anarose White, of the Wellington Park Board talked to the Wellington City Council about installing a splash pad in the city.

"We would like your blessing to start pursuing this project," White told the council at its Jan. 21 meeting. She said "nothing is set in stone" as far as a location or how the water will be provided.

Wellington Public Works Director Jeremy Jones said money is requested in the 2022 budget, part of a five year outlook budget, for a splash pad. He suggested that a separate committee, along with the park board, could work on planning for the splash pad.

The council was given computer graphic pictures of different 3D splash pad designs that ran between $65,000 and $255,000.

It was also discussed whether the system would use a recirculation or drain away water system. The drain away system would be cheaper to install, but use more water, while the recirculation system would recycle water.

White told the council, "We wanted to let you know, to give you the opportunity to ask questions."

Council member Joe Soria asked about getting donations on top of the budget to fund the splash pad.

White said, "We know there will be private funds for some of this. We want to ask the city for the least amount of money."

Residents have been asking for a decade about getting a splash pad in the city, White said.

Council member Kevin Dodds said, "I think it will be neat to have in town. I'm all for pursuing it."

Council member Guy Leitch said the city has "crumbling infrastructure. How much do we want to keep adding before we worry about existing structures?"

White said she or another representative from the park board would like to go before city council again sometime in the next several months when they have studied the idea further and have more concrete ideas.