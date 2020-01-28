The Wellington High School Crusaders of the Stage will showcase their talents as writers, directors, actors and singers this weekend when they present an Evening of One Acts. These short plays are student-written and directed.

Money from ticket sales and the selling of homemade baked goods will help raise money for the Crusaders’ spring production of Mary Poppins. The plays will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

There will be musical numbers between shows by WHS singers.

Junior Blake Prickett and senior Austin Fink talked about the play they wrote and are directing, “Act of Law.” While most of the plays are comedies, Prickett and Fink have written a drama about a murder trial with a judge, defendant, defense attorney, prosecutor, three witnesses and a baliff.

“I wanted to try writing a play for once because I saw other people do it and I wanted to try,” Prickett said. “Austin is a very smart person and he knows a lot more about the topic. He helped me come up with a plot and scenes. He gave each character a variety.”

Fink said, “We were bouncing around the concept for two weeks. We wrote it in about two nights, five hours each night.”

Prickett and Fink both said they did not plan on careers as playwrights, but that it could be a nice hobby for them.

Senior Brittney Bentz said she doesn't plan on majoring in theater, but would like to be involved in it when she goes to college, possibly at the University of Tulsa. She has written two plays, directs one and acts in one.

Watching actors on stage rehearsing her comedy, “The Ultimate But Unfortunate Game Show,” she talked about the characters in the play.

“They’re all very different characters,” she said. “The host is very enthusiastic.” Of the players, “one is outgoing, one is a hick and one is a ghost hunter.”

Bentz’s other play, “The Mysterious Mystery, Part 2” is a sequel to part 1, which she wrote last year. In that play, a detective talks with his assistant, trying to figure out who kidnapped a missing man and at the end, the assistant is revealed to be the kidnapper.

In part 2, the assistant is on the run from the cops and encounters people he angers and they go after him as well. Bentz wrote the play with senior Mason Lough. Bentz said she feels a lot more experienced than she did last year when she first wrote and directed a play.

“I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said. “But this year I know how much time we need and how to accommodate people’s needs.

“It’s really fun. I love event planning. It’s nice to be in charge.”

Other writers and directors are: Jordyn Young, Cameron Carter, and Kurt Sherry

Cast: Brittney Bentz, Austin Fink, Laney Dillon, Quinn McQue, Philip Starnes, Riley Anderson, Hunter Lough, Caleb Starnes, Cameron Carter, Taylor Heasty, Kasiah Richmond, Brenna Brown, Jordyn Young, Elizabeth Reitz, Mason Lough, Todd Larkey, Braeden Bevan, Aurora Young, Blake Prickett, Bradley Sinnett, Alexius Arrey, Rhett Nance, Harmonie Micciche, Alexis Hearlson and Kurt Sherry

Singers are: Jordyn Young & Quinn Mccue, Cameron Carter, Brenna Brown & Brittney Bentz, Abby Smith, Brittney Bentz & Mason Lough, Michaela Adkins, Allyson Creed, The Lough Brothers and Alexis Hearlson

Michelle L. Brown is the WHS drama department director.