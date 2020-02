Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;49;31

Eastgate Lanes;45.5;34.5

Eastgate Chicks;45.5;34.5

Some Beaches;41.5;38.5

Ballard Aviation;39.5;40.5

Osima;36.5;43.5

Family Ties;34.5;45.5

Ball Hugger;28;52

High Single Game — Tammi Frederick, 232; High Single Series — Tammi Frederick, 624; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 739; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,059.

Last week

High Single Game — Tammi Frederick, 226; High Single Series — Barb Zenner, 579; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 740; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,021.

EASTGATE METRO

Todd’s Pro Shop;14;2

Hillsboro Ford;14;2

Eastgate Lanes;13.5;2.5

Gary’s Angels;10;6

Prestige Worldwide;10;6

Scotty’s Dogs;9.5;6.5

Fusion 5;9;7

Team Retired;6.5;9.5

Looney Tunes;3.5;12.5

Busy Bee’s;2;14

One Left;2;14

High Single Game — Men: Brian Mayer, 259; Women: Melissa Barton, 249; High Series — Men: Brian Mayer, Roger Joyal, 684; Women: Melissa Barton, 657; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,135; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,198.

Last week

High Single Game — Men: Chunky Monares, 256; Women: Melissa Barton, 200; High Series — Men: Jamie Brockman, 723; Women: Melissa Barton, 515; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,097; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,207.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;12;4

It Doesn’t Matter;8.5;7.5

We Need Some;8;8

Give ‘Em 3;8;8

Ball Busters;7.5;8.5

Platinum PDR;7;9

GGG;6;10

Gear Heads;6;10

High Single Game — Men: Mike Swartz, 265; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Mike Swartz, 633; Women: n/a. High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,051; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,912.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;49.5;22.5

Hopefuls;44;28

Sassy Four;37.5;34.5

Rollaids;35;37

Lucky Four;28.5;43.5

Friends;21.5;50.5

High Single Game — Men: Floyd Kemph, 225; Women: Barb Zenner, 183; High Single Series — Men: Floyd Kemph, 575; Women: Vicki McCurdy, Carol Lattin, 479; High Team Game — Misfits, 803; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,183.

Last week

High Single Game — Men: Ervin Berger, 193; Women: Carol Lattin, 202; High Single Series — Men: Ervin Berger, 569; Women: Carol Lattin, 525; High Team Game — Hopefuls, 724; High Team Series — Hopefuls, 2,022.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;57;27

Winssome;53;31

Foxes;46;38

Just Luck;44.5;39.5

3 G’s;43.5;40.5

Die Hards;43;41

Teddy Bears;39;45

Shish Kabobs;35.5;48.5

Barb’s Kids;30.5;53.5

Spare Me;28;56

High Single Game — Men: Pat Zenner, Blaine Rucker, 222; Women: Barb Zenner, 214; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 562; Women: Barb Zenner, 568; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 734; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,116.

Last week

High Single Game — Men: Tim Holdeman, Ron Gilchrist, 226; Women: Mary Schrag, 211; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 645; Women: Mary Schrag, 529; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 734; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,076.

FRIDAY TRIO

Whatever;37;19

Rat Pack;36.5;19.5

Who Knows;34;22

The Nines;30;26

Gutter Gunners;29;27

I Don’t Care;28;28

Wgas;27;29

La Familia;26;30

Gutterball Shooters;22.5;33.5

High Single Game — Men: Todd Miles, 216; Women: Pam Thomas, 190; High Series — Men: Todd Miles, 579; Women: Pam Thomas, 537; High Team Game — The Nines, 537; High Team Series — Whatever, 1,506.

Last week

High Single Game — Men: Mandy Serrano, 255; Women: Paula Schrag, 223; High Series — Men: Mandy Serrano, 652; Women: Paula Schrag, 554; High Team Game — Rat Pack, 573; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,583.