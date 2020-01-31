Wellington and Rose Hill each won five varsity matches at their dual meet, Thursday night at Wellington High School. But ultimately Rose Hill won by points with 42 to Wellington’s 36 on Senior Night.

Rose Hill won two open weight divisions while Wellington had one. All the varsity matches were won by pins.

Here is how the varsity matches went:

Jordon Montemayor of Rose Hill defeated Luke McComb, Wellington, in the first round, at 285 pounds.

Brennan Cantrell, Wellington, defeated Landon Bowman, Rose Hill, in the first round, at 120 pounds.

Charlie Black, Rose Hill, defeated Tayon Ellis, Wellington, in the first round at 126 pounds.

Keegan Beavers, Rose Hill, defeated Devian Smith, Wellington, in the second round, at 132 pounds.

Michael Cullens, Wellington, defeated Brennan Evans, Rose Hill, in the first round, at 138 pounds.

Peyton Besco, Rose Hill defeated Taylen Ramirez, Wellington, in the first round, at 145 pounds.

Cade Evans, Rose Hill, defeated Colin Green, Wellington, in the third round at 152 pounds.

Jakob Lira, Wellington, defeated Dylan Minks, Rose Hill, at 160 pounds, in the first round.

Kanden Young, Wellington, defeated Gary Tran, at 195 pounds, in the first round.

Kenny Fehrman, Wellington, defeated Aden Lemasters, Rose Hill at 220 pounds, in the first round.

Here are the results in junior varsity;

Austin Harriger, Wellington, won by points at 7-2, against Anthony Tabor, Rose Hill, at 132 pounds.

Anayka Besco, Rose Hill, defeated Nic Norris Wellington, at 120 pounds, in the second round.

Chase Koehler defeated Anthony Tabor, Rose Hill, at 132 pounds in the third round.