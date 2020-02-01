44th Newton Invitational
Tournament
Round robin section
Wednesday’s game
Andover Central 50, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 40
Thursday’s game
Andover Central 67, Garden City 25
Friday’s game
Garden City 49, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 44 OT
Bracket section
Thursday’s games
Dodge City 49, Olathe Northwest 47
Bishop Carroll 47, Newton 28
Friday’s games
Olathe Northwest 51, Newton 25
Dodge City 54, Bishop Carroll 35
Saturday’s games
Medal round
Championship: Dodge City (10-3) vs. Andover Central (10-1) 6 p.m.
Third place: Bishop Carroll (10-3) vs. Garden City (8-4) 4 p.m.
Fifth place: Olathe Northwest (7-4) vs. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (6-7) 2 p.m.
Seventh place: Newton (0-12) bye.
Leading scorers
Kisa Unruh, Dodge City 38
Bailey Wilborn, Andover Central 36
Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central 35
Camree Johnson, Dodge City 33
Amaya Gallegos, Garden City 28
Liz Thomas, Olathe Northwest 26
Ella Anciaux, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 25
Alexis Epp, Newton 21