The No. 1 McPherson High School girls basketball team is headed to the 25th Annual Mid-America Classic Championship on Saturday night after two dominant victories on Thursday and Friday.

The Bullpups dismantled Ulysses by 64 points on Thursday before defeating Wellington by 38 the following night. In both games, the Bullpups held their opponent to under 30 points.

Against Ulysses, Kassidy Beam and Grace Pyle each had 22 points to lead the way, while Emma Ruddle added 12 in her second game of the season. Pyle finished with a team-high 10 rebounds to record a double double.

Pyle recorded her second double double of the tournament on Friday, leading the team with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Cassie Cooks and Ella Schmid each had 10 as well.

After back-to-back dominant victories, the Bullpups will face third-ranked Shawnee Mission Northwest (6A) in the championship. Northwest is led by 6-3 junior Kennedy Taylor, who recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds in Friday’s semifinal win over Olathe South.

Game time from the Roundhouse is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.