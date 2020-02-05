A winter weather advisory remains in effect until midnight Wednesday for much of eastern Kansas as snow is expected to move into the area.

Counties affected by the watch include Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin. Coffey and Anderson. The watch includes the cities of Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Grantville, Meriden, Nortonville, Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Lyndon, Burlingame, Overbrook, Ottawa, Burlington, Lebo and Garnett.

According to the National Weather Service, a batch of snow is expected to move into eastern Kansas Wednesday morning. Light snow will continue into the midday hours before moving east of the area this evening.

Snow accumulations are expected to be around an inch near Interstate 335. Higher amounts of up to 2 inches are possible along and southeast of Interstate 35.

The weather service said motorists should expect slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Wednesday's high in the Topeka area should be around 30 degrees under cloudy skies.

A warm-up is expected to begin on Thursday, with highs in the mid-30s.

Highs in the lower-40s are expected Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper-40s on Sunday.,

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Wednesday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

• Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.