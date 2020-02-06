Today’s Birthday (02/06/20). Teamwork produces miracles this year. Steady consideration lays ground for success. Settle into your nest this winter, before a summer team challenge provides a revitalizing boost. Support a loved one through a winter challenge, on the arms of your community. Together, you rise.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Avoid domestic controversy and fuss. Follow your heart. Share dreams and ambitions with family. Consider long-term implications and consequences. Initiate actions later. Make plans together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect over a common passion. Expect travel and communication delays. Monitor conditions and focus on short-term objectives. Edit again, and launch when ready.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical financial priorities. A barrier blocks the way toward a long-term goal. Build and strengthen your house, one brick at a time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow a spontaneous personal passion as long as you don’t neglect responsibilities. Talk about what you love. Find others who share your dream.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Envision and dream. You can see what’s blocking the way to a long-term goal. Consider different options for navigating around it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with friends about potential dreams, visions and goals. Wait for better conditions to take action. Coordinate a team solution. Make detailed plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review your professional plans for possible alternatives to a blocked route. Edit outbound communications before sending. Carefully monitor current events. Consider career dreams.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Talk about where you’d love to go. Plot an adventure with someone you’d love to share it. Speculate, dream and imagine. Plan your itinerary.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Financial challenges could make a long-term goal seem distant. Don’t give up. Keep taking small steps forward. Contribute what you can. Stay in communication.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on the here and now with your partner. Don’t worry about the future. Wait for better conditions to pursue a shared dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your health and wellness. Physical performance could face a barrier. Get enough rest. Take your medicine when needed. Get expert feedback.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An obstacle prevents a romantic objective. Don’t get frustrated about long-term dreams. Enjoy simple pleasures with friends and family. Focus on the here and now.