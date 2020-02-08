PREP GIRLS

Central Kansas League

Hesston 37, Hillsboro 34

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather girls held off rival Hillsboro 37-34 Friday in Central Kansas League play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 15-14 at the half and 27-24 after three quarters. Hesston was six of six from the line in the fourth quarter and 13 of 16 for the game. Hillsboro was five of six from the line in the final period and eight of 12 for the game.

Elise Kaiser led Hesston with 15 points, hitting 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Teegan Werth scored 16 points for Hillsboro, 9-6 overall and 2-3 in CKL play. Kinsey Kleiner added 10.

Hesston is 11-5, 3-2 in league play, and plays Tuesday at Lyons.

HILLSBORO (9-6, 2-3 CKL) — Klein 0 0-0 3, 0; Werth 5 (1) 3-3 4, 16; Funk 1 1-2 3, 3; Kleiner 2 (1) 3-5 2, 10; Ediger 0 0-0 0, 0; Saunders 1 0-0 1, 2; Berens 0 1-2 0, 1; Hefley 0 0-0 0, 0; Weisbeck 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 10 (2) 8-12 14, 34.

HESSTON (11-5, 3-2 CKL) — Yoder 2 0-0 3, 4; E.Kaiser 1 (1) 10-12 3, 15; Vogt 0 0-0 2, 0; Martin 0 0-0 2, 0; Humphreys 0 (1) 2-2 2, 5; Keuker 2 1-2 2, 5; Deegan 4 0-0 1, 8; TOTALS 9 (2) 13-16 15, 37.

Hillsboro;4;10;10;10;—34

Hesston;8;7;12;10;—37

Nickerson 40, Halstead 29

HALSTEAD – The Halstead Dragon girls got just two players in the scoring column, falling to Nickerson 40-29 Friday night in CKL play in Halstead.

Halstead trailed 18-13 at the half and 29-24 after three quarters.

Josie McLean scored 11 points for Nickerson, 13-2 overall and 5-0 in league play. Ava Jones added 10.

For Halstead, Karenna Gerber scored 17 points and Kaleigh O’Brien added 12.

Halstead is 12-3, 3-2 in CKL play, and plays Tuesday at Hillsboro.

NICKERSON (13-2, 5-0 CKL) — McLean 0 (3) 2-2 0, 11; M.Ontjes 0 3-4 1, 3; K.Ontjes 1 (1) 1-2 4, 6; Apfel 1 0-0 1, 2; Stout 3 2-4 3, 8; Hade 0 0-0 2, 0; Jones 5 0-0 4, 10; TOTALS 10 (4) 8-12 14, 40.

HALSTEAD (12-3, 3-2, CKL) – Lewis 0 0-0 1, 0; Heck 0 0-0 0, 0; Schroeder 0 0-3 4, 0; Gerber 7 (1) 0-0 3, 17; Kelley 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 0 0-0 2, 0; O’Brien 3 6-9 5, 12; TOTALS 10 (1) 6-12 15, 20.

Nickerson;9;9;11;11;—40

Halstead;7;6;11;5;—29

Heart of America

Berean Ac. 55, Ell-Sal. 23

ELBING – The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team claimed a 55-23 win over Ell-Saline Friday in HOAL play in Elbing.

Berean led 15-4 after the first quarter.

Coutney Slabach led Berean with 13 points. Erin Mullins scored 12.

Hannah Backus led Ell-Saline with six points. Ell-Saline falls to 1-13, 0-4 in HOAL play.

Berean is 10-5, 4-1 in league play, and hosts Sedgwick Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE (1-13, 0-4 HOAL) — Frisbie 1 0-0 1, 2; Lange 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Kohman 0 0-0 0, 0; Kramer 1 2-2 2, 4; Ditto 1 0-0 0, 2; Rowley 1 0-0 3, 2; Hardesty 0 0-0 1, 0; Bradley 1 1-3 0, 3; Backhus 3 0-2 2, 6; Vogt 0 1-2 2, 1; TOTALS 8 (1) 4-8 11, 23.

BEREAN ACADEMY (10-5, 4-1 HOAL) — Bro.Wiebe 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Timken 0 2-2 0, 2; Veer 1 0-0 1, 2; Koontz 0 0-0 1, 0; L.Mullins 2 0-0 0, 4; Bri.Wiebe 1 0-0 2, 2; M.Wiebe 4 1-1 1, 9; E.Mullins 5 2-3 2, 12; Wine 1 1-2 1, 3; Slabach 6 1-1 2, 13; Smith 0 2-4 0, 2; TOTALS 20 (2) 9-13 10, 55.

Ell-Saline;4;7;8;4;—23

Berean Ac.;15;19;15;6;—55

Bennington 51, Moundridge 32

BENNINGTON — The Moundridge Wildcat girls were outscored 31-13 in the second half, falling to Bennington 51-32 Friday in HOAL play.

Moundridge trailed 20-19 at the half.

Chloe Stanley led Bennington with 20 points. Kyle Kind added 10. Bennington is 9-6, 3-2 in HOAL play.

Kourtney Kaufman led Moundridge with 10 points.

Moundridge is 7-9, 2-3 in HOAL play, and hosts Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday.

MOUNDRIDGE (7-9, 2-3 HOAL) — Er.Durst 2 (1) 1-2 3, 8; Em.Durst 0 0-0 1, 0; Elmore 1 1-4 0, 3; Stucky 3 0-1 5, 6; Kaufman 1 (1) 2-2 4, 10; Logue 0 0-0 0, 0; Elmore 0 0-0 3, 0; Eichelberger 2 1-1 2, 5; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (3) 5-10 18, 32.

BENNINGTON (9-6, 3-2 HOAL) — Watson 0 0-0 0, 0; Stanley 5 (1) 7-10 0, 20; Piepho 0 (1) 4-6 2, 7; Travis 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Downing 0 0-1 1, 0; Kind 3 4-6 1, 10; Murphy 0 2-2 0, 2; Wilson 0 0-0 0, 0; Robinson 3 1-1 3, 7; Laweson 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 12 (3) 18-26 8, 51.

Moundridge;12;7;8;5;—32

Bennington;13;7;18;13;—51

Inman 29, Sedgwick 17

INMAN — The Sedgwick Cardinals girls were outscored 11-0 in the fourth quarter, falling to Inman 29-17 Friday in HOAL play in Inman.

Inman led 14-10 at the half.

Lauren Maurer led 11-4 Inman with 10 points.

Alexa Scarlett led Sedgwick with six points.

Sedgwick is 5-9, 1-2 in HOAL play, and plays Tuesday at Berean Academy.

SEDGWICK (5-9, 1-2 HOAL) — Rogers 0 0-0 0, 0; Scarlett 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Fitch 0 0-0 0, 0; McGinn 0 0-0 3, 0; Zerger 2 0-0 2, 4; Lacey 1 2-4 1, 4; Croxton 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Werner 0 0-2 1, 0; TOTALS 3 (3) 2-6 12, 17.

INMAN (11-4, 5-1 HOAL) — Froese 0 0-0 0, 0; McLain 0 0-0 0, 0; Schroeder 2 0-0 1, 4; Martisko 0 0-0 1, 0; Brake 1 3-4 1, 5; Raney 1 0-0 2, 2; Maurer 2 (2) 0-0 1, 10; Harman 4 0-0 0, 8; Neufeld 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (2) 3-4 6, 29.

Sedgwick;8;2;7;0;—17

Inman;8;6;4;11;—29

PREP BOYS

Heart of America

Berean Ac. 66, Ell-Sal. 29

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team used a 25-7 second quarter to down Ell-Saline 66-29 Friday in HOAL play in Elbing.

Berean led 42-14 at the half.

Zac Duggar led the Warriors with 16 points. Austin Thiessen scored 12 and Chase Wiebe scored 11.

Ell-Saline falls to 0-14 overall and 0-5 in league play.

Berean Academy is 15-0, 5-0 in HOAL play, and hosts Sedgwick Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE (0-14, 0-5 HOAL) — Steinbreck 0 0-0 0, 0; Morrical 0 0-0 0, 0; Loder 1 (2) 0-1 0, 8; Bradley 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Coswell 1 0-0 2, 2; Underwood 3 (1) 3-3 2, 12; Wilson 0 0-0 0, 0; Peterson 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (4) 3-4 5, 29.

BEREAN ACADEMY (15-0, 5-0 HOAL) — Busenitz 0 0-0 1, 0; Tucker 0 0-0 1, 0; Landis 0 (3) 0-0 2, 9; Griswold 0 0-0 0, 0; Wiebe 4 (1) 0-2 0, 11; Hoover 3 0-0 2, 6; Koontz 1 0-0 0, 2; Dugger 6 (1) 1-1 0, 16; Timken 1 0-0 1, 2; Dove 0 0-0 0, 0; Snook 3 0-0 0, 6; Kukula 1 0-0 0, 2; Thiessen 6 0-1 1, 12; Templin 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 25 (5) 1-4 8, 66.

Ell-Saline;7;7;13;2;—29

Berean Ac.;17;25;22;2;—66

Moundridge 60, Bennington 36

BENNINGTON — The Moundridge High School boys’ basketball team claimed a 60-36 win over Bennington Friday in HOAL play in Bennington.

Moundridge led 14-8 after the first quarter and 34-21 at the half.

“We rebounded well at both ends of the floor and hit perimeter shots against their zone defense which opened up the inside for our bigs to score,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Defensively our guards had steals for transition baskets. We haven't always played well at Bennington so it was nice to come home with the win. Looking ahead to next week we will really have to be ready to play as Hutch Trinity Catholic comes to Moundridge on Tuesday. They have size and guard play that is among the league's finest.”

Brady Helms led Moundridge with 19 points. Logan Churchill added 17.

Tyler Stanley and Cayden Bauer each scored eight points for Bennington, 5-10 overall and 2-3 in league play.

Moundridge is 7-8, 3-1 in league play, and hosts Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday.

MOUNDRIDGE (7-8, 3-1 HOAL) — Doherty 0 0-0 0, 0; Wedel 0 0-0 0, 0; Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Kaufman 2 1-1 1, 5; Unruh 4 1-2 2, 9; Stucky 0 0-0 0, 0; Brandewiede 0 0-0 0, 0; Schlosser 2 2-4 2, 6; D.Kaufman 2 0-0 2, 4; Helms 8 3-5 2, 19; Churchill 1 (5) 0-0 5, 17; TOTALS 19 (5) 7-12 11, 60.

BENNINGTON (5-10, 2-3 HOAL) — McDowell 0 0-0 0, 0; Jav.Allen 3 1-2 1, 7; Brummett 0 (2) 0-0 3, 6; B.Stanley 0 0-0 0, 0; T.Stanley 4 0-1 2, 8; Rubio-Barnett 0 0-0 0, 0; Huelsman 0 0-0 0, 0; Jilka 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Hilbert 0 0-0 1, 0; Bauer 4 0-0 2, 8; Swearengen 0 0-0 0, 0; Greene 2 0-1 1, 4; TOTALS 13 (3) 1-4 12, 36.

Moundridge;14;20;13;13;—60

Bennington;8;13;7;8;—36

Sedgwick 52, Inman 42

INMAN — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys took to the road Friday night with a 52-42 win over Inman in HOAL play.

Sedgwick led 27-15 at the half.

Ryan Stucky and Kale Schroeder each scored 12 points for Sedgwick.

Jace Doerksen led Inman with 11 points. Mason Carter added 10 points. Inman is 10-4 overall, 3-2 in HOAL play.

Sedgwick is 8-6, 3-0 in HOAL play. Sedgwick plays unbeaten Berean Academy Tuesday in Elbing.

SEDGWICK (8-6, 3-0 HOAL) — Crumrine 1 (1) 4-6 2, 9; Stucky 2 (2) 2-3 2, 12; Lacey 3 3-4 1, 9; Schroeder 0 (3) 3-6 3, 12; Hoffsommer 0 0-1 0, 0; Shepherd 2 2-2 5, 6; Tillman 0 2-2 1, 2; Culp 1 0-1 0, 2; TOTALS 9 (6) 16-25 14, 52.

INMAN (10-4, 3-2 HOAL) — Doerksen 4 (1) 0-0 4, 11; Johnson 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Konrade 2 0-2 5, 4; H.Brunk 0 0-0 2, 0; Ke.Blank 1 0-0 1, 2; Ko.Blank 3 2-4 4, 8; Carter 4 2-3 3, 10; Mannebach 0 0-0 1, 0; E.Brunk 2 0-1 1, 4; Thiessen 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 16 (2) 4-10 18, 42.

Sedgwick;9;18;14;11;—52

Inman;6;9;9;18;—42

Freshman boys

Hutchinson 71, Newton 70

Hutchinson scored on a layup with 9.1 seconds to play in a 71-70 win over the Newton freshman boys 71-70 Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton led 33-31 at the half.

Newton hosts Derby at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

NEWTON — Franz 8, Entz 5, Carr 6, Klug 11, Castorena 22, Mosqueda 15, Castro 3.

Hutch.;12;19;20;20;—71

Newton;17;16;15;22;—70