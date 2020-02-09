ophomore Brooklyn Betham scored a career-high 26 points and sophomore Makayla Vannett added 24 to power the No. 6-ranked Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team to a dominating victory over Garden City on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Arena.

The Blue Dragons hit 12 of their first 17 shot attempts and rolled to a 103-61 victory over the Broncbusters for Hutchinson’s ninth-consecutive victory.

The Blue Dragons improve to 23-2 overall and take over sole possession of first place in the Jayhawk West with a 16-1 record. Seward County was upset at Pratt on Saturday. Pratt comes to the Sports Arena on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Betham knocked down a career-high 12 field goals on 15 attempts to lead the Blue Dragons, who shot 58.7 percent for the game. Vannett nailed 5 of 11 from 3-point range as the Dragons rung up 9 of 19 from distance as a team.

That inside-outside punch combined for 23 points – Vannett had 14 and Betham 9 in the first quarter. The Blue Dragons shot 70 percent in the opening 10 minutes to build a 31-16 lead after one period. That lead grew to 54-27 by halftime. Hutchinson’s largest lead of the game was 42 points.

With the exception of 18 turnovers that led to 17 Garden City points, the Blue Dragons were dominant. Hutchinson outrebounded Garden City 56-30, getting a season-high 10 rebounds from Gelecia Cooper. The Blue Dragons had a conference-season high 26 assists with nine steals and five blocked shots.

Four players scored in double figures for the Blue Dragons. Abby Ogle was 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points and eight rebounds. Ogle also had three assists. Sophomore Lauryn Mapusua had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Presley Barton tied career highs of three 3-pointers and nine points. Tor’e Alford and Cooper had eight points each. Alford chipped in a career-high nine assists.

The Blue Dragons were 44 of 75 shooting overall, but only 6 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Ariyanna Hall had a second-straight big game against Hutchinson with 20 points and a pair of 3-poiners to lead Garden City. Alyssa Boyce had 14 points and Donetria McGee added 10.

Garden City was held to 33.8 percent shooting (23 of 68), going 5 of 27 from 3-point range and 10 of 22 from the free-throw line. The Busters committed 16 turnovers.

The victory was head coach John Ontjes’ 200th win at the Sports Arena.

GAME NOTES – The Blue Dragons collect all-time win No. 999 in team history. … The Dragons are now 72-19 all-time against Garden City, including 39-5 at the Sports Arena. … Abby Ogle ties Alysse Barlow for ninth on the single-season steals list with 97. … Makayla Vannett jumps two spots to No. 9 on the single-season 3-point list with 79. … This was the fourth time this season to break 100 points for Hutchinson, the first since Cloud County on December 11. … This was Hutch’s sixth game of shooting better than 50 percent and 11th time to never trail in a game. … Vannett tied a career high with nine total field goals in a game. … This was Vannett’s seventh career game of five or more 3-pointers. She now has 173 for her career, third most in Blue Dragon history.