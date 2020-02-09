Justine Staten, of the Kansas Horse Council, says this year's 23rd annual Equifest will be one for the books.

“We’ve been a year in the making — well actually 23 years — but everybody’s anticipating the upcoming Equifest at Salina,” Staten said.

As the main fundraiser for the KHC representing every facet of equine enthusiasm, Equifest is most anticipated, she said.

“Equifest began at Wichita, then was in Topeka four years, and Salina hosts this year,” the KHC executive director said.

Equifest of Kansas will be March 6-8 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center and Saline County Livestock Expo Center, Staten said.

The main reason for the venue move is impending construction of the Kansas Expocentre at Topeka. A $48 million project is set to begin in May to renovate the 32-year-old pavilion. Completion of the now-called Stormont Vail Events Center is set for May 4, 2021.

Salina offers wider green space, central location on major highways and service by an airport with daily flights, Staten said. There are also convenient vehicle hookups for equine exhibitors.

Staten said because of venues evolving to multi-use programs, equestrian needs tend to fall below the line of importance.

Headline clinician is Chris Cox, one of this country’s leading horsemen and greatest teachers. Influenced in his early years by the English and Western traditions, Cox has implemented a proven style and technique that can be applied universally across all disciplines.

“With his practical, straightforward approach, Chris teaches horse people how to achieve results,” Staten said.

Also highly anticipated equine enthusiast educator is Mette Rosencrantz, respected and experienced dressage trainer and competitor. Rosencrantz is a seven-time national championship competitor bringing several horses and riders to the International Grand Prix level. “In addition to equine teaching certification, Mette has a master’s degree in physical sports education from Stockholm University,” Staten said.

A native of Wichita, John Staples is an anticipated clinician discussing hunter jumper training and showing techniques. Staples was named an alternate to the 1988 United States Olympic Eventing Team. In 2011, he coached the Costa Rica National Team. “John teaches at Windermere Stables in Wichita, while hosting nationwide clinics and designing and building cross country courses,” Staten said.

Jay Henson, president of the National Versatility Ranch Horse Association, will demonstrate horse skills required on a working ranch. The NVRHA showcases the ranch horse among breed associations, the ranching community, professional horsemen and versatility ranch horse riders.

Sarah Track, teacher and coach at William Woods University since 2010, will present daily programs on saddle seat equitation.

“Sarah has coached her students to many championships at the American Royal in addition to other major competitions,” Staten said.

Trainer at Equus Curito Equine Center in Louisburg, Ashley Purdin has been a regular competitor in “Top Horse” four years.

“Organizing the Battle of the Breeds for Equifest this year, Ashley is an accomplished equestrian,” Staten said. “Ashley will share her savvy presenting tips for gaining a horse’s focus and foundation skills for bridle less riding.”

A regular educator for Back Country Horsemen of America, Casey Hufstader will review mule packing basics and how to fit a pack saddle.

Equifest workshops are to feature saddle fitting, ranch horse versatility, distance riding, dressage and jumping. There will be opportunities to learn about state park trails and agri-tourism plus tips for selling used tack.

Jim Gray plans to share Old West tales about Abilene, cattle drives on the Chisholm Trail and more Kansas cow town stories.

Renowned Kansas horsemen Denny Hassett, Duane Walker, C.A. Cofer and Brent Wright will relate stories of their competitive careers.

In addition to the Battle of the Breeds, competitions are to include a youth judging contest, mounted shooting, ranch rodeo, farrier contest and more. There woll be horse breed showcases, cowboy poetry and music, kid’s corral, silent auction, draft horse teams, Western art and more.

“Anything to do with equipment and outfits for horses and equine enthusiasts will be there,” she said.

Complete schedule and details can be found at www.equifestofks.com.