The application period has now opened for an annual scholarship offered by The Hutchinson News for students interested in studying journalism.

The $1,000 scholarship is open to high school seniors who attend school in The Hutchinson News coverage area.

Candidates must be enrolled, or plan to enroll, in a journalism, photojournalism or communications program at an accredited college or university, with preference given to journalism students.

The application deadline is March 13.

All completed applications should be delivered to the Hutchinson Community Foundation.

The application can be downloaded at http://hutch.news/Scholarshiplink

Or contact John Green at The News at jgreen@hutchnews.com.