1. Ryan Hvitlok visits Hutch Rotary: 11:45 a.m., Feb. 17, Stringer Fine Arts Center, 640-698 E 11th Ave, Hutchinson. Ryan Hvitlok is the Director of Planning & Development with the City of Hutchinson and a Certified Planner with nearly 15 years of municipal and regional planning experience. He manages the Planning & Development Department, specializing in facilitating the development process for property owners in the City.

2. Sisters Soup and Salad Supper: 6 p.m. Feb. 17, Zoar MB Church, 400 S. Walnut, Inman. Sisters Ladies Ministry Soup and Salad Supper is Monday at 6 p.m. Come hear how we can help the Inman Ministerial Alliance.

3. Value them Both Amendment: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Royals Bar and Grill, 1514 E 4th Ave, Hutchinson. Hosted by Theology on Tap Hutch. Come out and hear Chuck Weber, who is the Executive Director of the Kansas Catholic Conference, as he talks about how abortion works in Kansas. You can come early and treat yourself to a meal or appetizer.