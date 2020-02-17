Quinn McCue was named the Duke of Wellington during the homecoming ceremony Friday night at Wellington High School.

McCue was crowned in between two hard fought girls’ and boys’ basketball games against Rose Hill, both of which Wellington won 52-50 and 60-57, respectively

He was escorted by Jordyn Young.

McCue is the son of Tami and Tracy McCue and the grandson of Ann and Chuck Jedele, and Lina and Chopper McCue. He has been involved in the Science Club, Scholars Bowl, Crusader Singers, Student Council for four years and Spanish Club, National Honor Society (NHS) and Student Government for three years.

Outside of school, McCue volunteers at Sumner Humane Society. After high school graduation, he plans to pursue biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester.

The other Duke candidates were Austin Fink, Tyler Brown John Hart and John Long.

Fink is the son of Judith and Patrick Fink and grandson of Mary and Ernie Fink and Geraldine McEachern. He has been involved in debate, drama and been manager of the football team for four years, and National Honor Society for three years. Outside of school, Fink attends the Catholic Youth Ministry and is a member of Knights of Columbus.

Fink plans to obtain a degree in accounting and possibly pursue a law degree. He was escorted by Emberly Gonzalez.

Tyler Brown is the son of Sammie and Jared Brown. He is the grandson of Mary and Monty Brown, Kiane and Rick Fregon and Susie and Dennis Hernandez. Brown has been involved in cross country, track and basketball for four years, NHS for three years and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Students Against Deadly Decisions (SADD), Spanish Club and served as class president for two years and volunteered with the lunch buddies program for two years.

Outside of school, Brown coaches youth basketball, participates in Meals on Wheels and attends the First United Methodist Church.

Brown plans to attend Kansas State University and major in biology and minor in Spanish. He was escorted by Elise Legrand.

John Hart, the son of Connie and Nick Hart, has been involved in FFA for four years and been vice president for one year. Outside of school, Hart attends CYM. He plans to attend Colby Community College and pursue a degree in business administration. Hart was escorted by Jennifer Jensen.

John Long is the son of Mary and J.C. Long and the grandson of Carol and the late W.C. Long and Sue and Ed Miller. Long has been involved in BPA and basketball for four years and NHS and tennis for three years and band and baseball for two years. Outside of school, Long is a member of St. Anthony/St. Rose Parish and involved in their youth group. He is also a member of Knights of Columbus and coaches youth basketball. He was escorted by Kylie Aufdengarten.

Child attendants were Truvy Miler and Draivyn Wilcox.

Truvy attends Wellington Christian Academy and enjoys dancing, gymnastics and Wellington Recreation Center sports. She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Truvy competes in the Infinity Dance Competition and attends Freewill Baptist Church.

Draivyn attends Kennedy Elementary and loves to play tag, Legos and watch YouTube. When he grows up, he wants to be a firefighter.

Child escorts were Kylie Lloyd and Luke McComb.