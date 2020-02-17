

Rose Hill- Judy M. (Keys) Reschke, 76, retired Holiday Bowl manager in Augusta, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) from cancer.



Preceded by husband, Fred; son, Dale; parents, Edward and Sarah (Wooten) Keys; brother, Bill Keys. Survived by siblings, Betty (Johnny) Cox of Eureka, Mary (Merle) Reschke of Rose Hill, John (Sharon) Keys of Derby, Tom (Barbara) Keys of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Patti Reschke of Gardner; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.



A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Rose Hill Victory Fellowship Church, Rose Hill.

Memorial: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Condolences may be left for the family at www.shinklemortuary.com.