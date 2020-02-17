Police were investigating an overnight robbery to an individual in the capital city.

The incident was reported about 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry, in the Likins Foster neighborhood of south Topeka.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers were called to that location, where they met with the victim.

However, Munoz said, officers were seeking to determine whether the robbery occurred at that location or elsewhere.

Munoz said the victim told officers he was robbed by a known acquaintance, who was last seen leaving the area in a silver Ford Explorer.

Munoz said the Explorer was located a short time later in the 1900 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, no injuries or arrests had been reported.

Police were continuing their investigation into the incident. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.