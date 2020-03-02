A fatal crash early Sunday on the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County occurred after one of the vehicles hit a deer and became disabled in the roadway, then was struck by another vehicle, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:05 a.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70 on the turnpike. The location was about three miles west of Iowa Street exit on the turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling east on the turnpike when it struck a deer. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck the inside barrier wall and came to rest facing south on the turnpike.

The driver of a second eastbound vehicle didn’t see the disabled vehicle in the roadway and struck the passenger side of that vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Additional details weren’t available Monday morning.

