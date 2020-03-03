Phil Anderson @Philreports

Tuesday

Mar 3, 2020 at 6:42 AM


Sunshine and highs in the lower-60s are expected Tuesday in the Topeka area, according to the National Weather Service.


Wednesday’s high also should be in the lower-60s, with increasing cloudiness expected.


There will be a very high rangeland fire danger Tuesday afternoon across portions of east-central and north-central Kansas., the weather service said.


Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:


• Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.


• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.


• Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.


• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.


• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.


• Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 31.


• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.


• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.


• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.


• Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.


• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.


• Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.


• Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.