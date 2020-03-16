Upcoming Lansing Municipal Court proceedings have been postponed, according to information posted on the city of Lansing's website.

Trials scheduled for Friday in Lansing Municipal Court have been rescheduled for May 22. The May 22 proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Cases scheduled for March 25 in Lansing Municipal Court have been continued until April 22. The April 22 proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The announcement comes as local officials look for ways to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.