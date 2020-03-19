This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Ottawa Herald by calling 785-242-4700 or visiting ottawaherald.com.

According to new information released by the Franklin County Public Health Department, there are currently 30 people under quarantine orders in the county.

"There has only been one positive case identified at this time," health department officials said, The positive case has been investigated and all precautions have been taken."

In Franklin County, there have been six negative test results, and four cases are still awaiting results, officials said.

The Franklin County Public Health Department continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), as well as other Franklin County agencies to manage the situation.