The Saline County Tag and Treasurer’s Offices announced they will only be open by appointments beginning Friday.

County Treasurer Jim DuBois said the announcement was made due to the impact the COVID-19 virus is causing. Access to the main office will be limited to the first floor north door at the City-County Building effective Friday through April 3.

Additionally, the satellite tag office will be restricted by appointment only. DuBois encourages those who have renewals to go online or call the office at 785-309-5865.

Dubois said to do the following:

• For vehicle renewals, go to the iKan website with the PIN number on the renewal you received from the state, ikan.ks.gov.

• For title and commercial vehicle work, please call the above noted number for an appointment.

• For tax payments, please call the Treasurer’s Office at 785-309-5860.

Finally, Dubois said if you recently purchased a vehicle and have a temporary tag, you have 60 days from your date of purchase to get your vehicle registered, and he asked again to not come in without an appointment.