Like other areas of Leavenworth County, many facilities at Fort Leavenworth have been closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Health Protection Condition level for Fort Leavenworth was changed from from zero to A, according to Jeff Wingo, public affairs officer for the fort’s garrison.

A level zero is considered routine. Level A indicates there are cases of limited spread in a reasonably close commuting distance to the fort.

A number of facilities including the Frontier Army Museum and Frontier Conference Center have been closed on post until further notice.

And several dining establishments on the Army post are limited to carryout only.

Other facilities, including the Harrold Youth Center, are scheduled to close next week, according to information provided.