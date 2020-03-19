Sentencing has been continued for a man who pleaded no contest to five counts of vehicular homicide in connection to a 2017 crash in southern Leavenworth County.

Kenny B. Ford was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. But the sentencing has been continued until April 23, according to court records.

According to County Attorney Todd Thompson, cases involving defendants who are not in custody are being continued due to concerns about the coronavirus, which is known as COVID-19.

Ford pleaded no contest in January to charges of vehicular homicide, which is a misdemeanor in Kansas.

The charges stemmed from a July 11, 2017, crash on Interstate 70 near 174th Street.

During a January hearing, Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said Ford, who was driving a Freightliner truck, when he failed to slow down for a construction zone. Ford’s truck struck several vehicles. Five people died as a result of the crash.

Ford is not in custody. Court records indicate his current address is in Mississippi.