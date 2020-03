A Salina man is missing a trailer valued at $1,000 after it was taken from his yard.

Salina Police said sometime between March 4 and March 18 in the 300 block of E. Crawford Street a modified U-Haul trailer with a tailgate, which is owned by Randall Holm, 67, of Salina, was stolen.

Police said the trailer is 4-foot by 8-foot. The trailer contained a 32-foot extension ladder valued at $400, a wooden ladder painted purple valued at $25 and an unknown number of two-by-fours valued at $100.