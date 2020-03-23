Today’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Kansas:

• 7:16 p.m. Monday: Gov. Laura Kelly issued four new executive orders after declaring her intent to impose a statewide directive limiting gatherings of people to no more than 10, down from the current cap of 50, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. "All of these actions, while disruptive and unpleasant, are absolutely necessary to keep Kansans safe and healthy and to prevent overwhelming emergency rooms and our larger health care system," Kelly said.

• 5:43 p.m. Monday: At a time of great uncertainty, particularly for children and students, Capitol Federal has stepped up to alleviate some of that uncertainty with a grant of $700,000 to local Boys & Girls Clubs programs.

• 5:24 p.m. Monday: The Topeka Fire Department now requires firefighters at its 12 stations to regularly answer a screening question and get their temperature taken as they start their 24-hour shifts. Firefighter must go home if they have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. "I think everybody's kind of welcomed it. It's brought peace of mind," says Richard Sigle, the department's emergency medical services chief.

• 4:55 p.m. Monday: KU athletic director Jeff Long discussed his department’s activities over the last two weeks, operations that have gone almost entirely digital. "It’s going to change athletics. It’s going to change education, the higher education systems in the United States. It’s going to change so much that we can’t even predict," Long said.

• 3:01 p.m. Monday: It's normal and perfectly OK to feel anxious, stressed or overwhelming right now, writes The Capital-Journal editorial board. While we may be physically apart, each of us is coping in their own way and we’re all stressed.

• 1:31 p.m. Monday: Topeka is asking businesses to answer questions to help the city identify critical infrastructure services.

• 1:24 p.m. Monday: Youth leagues across Shawnee County are hoping to keep their spring and summer leagues alive despite the outbreak. "We have all intentions of having a season this year unless otherwise instructed by the county or the powers that be," said Chris Walker, president of the Southwest Youth Athletic Association Ken Berry League.

12:31 p.m. Monday: This crisis has called attention to the huge structural needs regarding broadband Internet availability, writes Sharon Iorio, professor and dean emeritas at Wichita State's College of Education, particularly for rural teachers and school leaders.

• 12:17 p.m. Monday: U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran's measure guaranteeing veterans attending colleges and universities on the GI Bill continue to receive full tuition and monthly housing payment benefits as their courses move online was signed over the weekend by President Donald Trump. "Congress’ quick action to move this bill to the president’s desk provides a needed certainty for student veterans, their families and the men and women still currently serving during this time," Moran said.

• 10:32 a.m. Monday: Local officials say they're facing two threats. "We're fighting the virus. We're fighting misinformation," says Shawnee County Commission Chairman Bill Riphahn.

• 10:03 a.m. Monday: The Greater Topeka Partnership announces the HOST Relief Program, an economic stimulus fund that could offer up to $2 million in relief for Shawnee County small businesses. "In a lot of other communities, there are people calling up local agencies, like the Chamber of Commerce, asking, ‘What can you do for me?’ In Topeka, we’re asking ‘How can we help?’ This is what sets Topeka apart from so many other communities — its altruistic spirit," said Scott Hunsicker, owner and president of Kansas Financial Resources.

• 8:57 a.m. Monday: Douglas County has followed the lead of several Kansas City-area counterparts, issuing a stay at home order that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through April 23. Residents are ordered to remain home and leave only to meet essential needs.

• 8:45 a.m. Monday: A Leavenworth VA Medical Center employee has tested positive for coronavirus, but the agency says the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low. At least 66 people in Kansas have tested positive for coronavirus.

Other national coverage:

• Gannett launches site to help local small businesses hit by coronavirus

• Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in New York prison, placed in isolation

• Trump signals he may lift federal coronavirus guidelines, Congress at odds on rescue package

• ‘I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down’: Fauci addresses Trump coronavirus claims

• Aussie Olympic chiefs advise athletes to prepare for 2021

• Fact check: Will holding your breath for 10 seconds reveal if you have coronavirus?

• Coronavirus stimulus relief plea from self-employed to Washington: ‘We need help now’

• ‘Who lives and who dies’: In worst-case coronavirus scenario, ethics guide choices on who gets care

• We could have learned from past outbreaks. Why is the coronavirus response so messy?

• These states are ordering residents to stay home or shelter in place. What does that mean?

• Congress to vote again on stimulus; 100 million in lockdown; US deaths surpass 470

Local coverage from March 22, 2020:

• Connie Mason Michaelis: Don’t use ‘elderly’ and ‘just’ in same sentence

• Driven by supply: Grocers, suppliers push limits down supply chain amid shortage of goods

• 5 days of Kansas coronavirus talk: How a rapidly changing story unfolded in political arena

• Health director: No need seen to close barber, beauty shops

• Gov. Laura Kelly orders expansion of telemedicine; 66 confirmed cases

• Editorial: Let Gov. Kelly do her job to protect Kansans

• CapFed Best News: Mental health centers work to deal with coronavirus crisis

• How is Finney County Jail in Garden City dealing with COVID-19?

Other links:

• Official coronavirus portal for the Shawnee County Health Department