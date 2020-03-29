This weekend’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Kansas:

• 5:20 p.m. Sunday: The number of known COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County rose to 13 from nine on Saturday, according to the Shawnee County Health Department. Twelve of those cases remained active while one patient had died.

• 5:16 p.m. Sunday: Helping Hands Humane Society saw 24 of its animals adopted and 27 others receive foster parents on Wednesday. On Thursday, four of the shelter’s animals were adopted. Fifteen, including 11 rats, received foster parents.

• 5:09 p.m. Sunday: The Brownstone, located at 4020 N.W. 25th St., is one of many venues having to make those tough phone calls to deliver the fated news they can no longer host weddings. "It was a heart-wrenching and heart-aching day yesterday for sure," said Abbey Brown, managing director for The Brownstone, in comments made earlier this month.

• 4:11 p.m. Sunday: Long before we understood epidemiology as a worldwide concern, former secretary of the Kansas Board of Health Dr. Samuel J. Crumbine (1862-1954) was educating the public about our shared health concerns, writes Capital-Journal contributor Connie Mason Michaelis.

• 3:19 p.m. Sunday: Gov. Laura Kelly talked about her handling of the pandemic during an episode of The Capital-Journal’s Capitol Insider podcast, which was recorded before she signed an executive order Saturday that directed the entire state’s population to stay at home except for absolute necessities.

• 3:01 p.m. Sunday: It’s time for President Trump to enact the powers of the Defense Production Act to ensure that all 50 states have the best chance possible to get the increasing number of N95 masks, ventilators and other protective gear, argues The Capital-Journal editorial board.

• 1:11 p.m. Sunday: An idea that has been slowly catching on around the country, 3D printing of the reusable masks is a stop-gap measure until major manufacturers, like 3M, can ramp up large-scale production, said Northwest Kansas Technical College instructor Michael Zimmerman, who is fulfilling hundreds of order requests for the masks across the state.

• 12:50 p.m. Sunday: A former Newton High School graduate got a big bill from a local clinic even he ultimately wasn’t tested for coronavirus. It's just one example of the financial impact of the pandemic.

• 5:57 p.m. Saturday: Professional golfer Gary Woodland announced this week he will donate a total of $100,000 to eight different nonprofit organizations in Topeka to help them through tough times during the COVID-19 outbreak. His charitable giving is being matched by local businesses Security Benefit, which signed on as a corporate sponsor for Woodland this year, and Innovation Design Group, producing a $300,000 stimulus package for Topeka organizations in need. "My wife (Gabby) and I wanted to give back," Woodland said.

• 3:58 p.m. Saturday: A 70-year-old woman became Shawnee County's first coronavirus-related death. She was admitted to Stormont Vail Health on Monday. The woman’s name hadn’t been made public.

• 3:57 p.m. Saturday: Midwest Health, a Topeka-based organization dedicated to senior living and care, is one of several city businesses still hiring amid the outbreak. "We want to be prepared should we need additional staff members," said Ali Ellis, corporate marketing director for Midwest Health.

• 3:01 p.m. Saturday: The elderly are not dispensable. Not now, not ever. That’s why it has been heartening to see city after city, town after town choose to take the difficult steps needed to slow the virus, writes The Capital-Journal editorial board.

• 3:01 p.m. Saturday: Topeka’s annual Tulip Time event, which attracts about 60,000 visitors each year, has been canceled. "While we are disappointed that we will not be able to share Tulip Time with visitors this year, the health and safety of our community comes first," said Mike McLaughlin, communications and public information supervisor for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

• 1:53 p.m. Saturday: The Shawnee County Commission on Monday will consider temporarily raising the pay for Shawnee County public health officer Gianfranco Pezzino by as much as $7,000 per month.

• 1:16 p.m. Saturday: While coronavirus is a disease familiar to livestock producers, it is not the same strain of the virus that is grabbing headlines across the globe.

• 12:25 p.m. Saturday: Numana, a company in El Dorado that provides meals for people who are in need, has stepped up to the plate, not only internationally but locally.

• 11:32 a.m. Saturday: Craft stores such as Hobby Lobby and the JoAnn Fabric and Craft store are not essential businesses and must temporarily close, according to an amendment to a countywide safer-at-home order. The revision was made to clarify the spirit and intent of the order, which seeks to keep people out of stores that should be closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

