EL DORADO — The Butler County commissioners made the decision to extend the closure and limited access of County Commissioned owned facilities through April 19, which matches the state’s Stay-at-home order that went into effect on Monday, March 30.

The public had limited access which started on Monday, March 23 and has been extended as long as the state’s stay-at-home order is implemented.

The buildings are open to county employees, mail deliveries and essential business by appointment only, which mirrors the motion passed by the county commissioners on March 19. The county commissioners have also taken the steps to keep staff to a minimum and work from home when available.

The County has also rescheduled for the County Wild Clean Up that was previously scheduled for April 18-25. It will be rescheduled to a later date.

While the county commissioner meetings are closed to the public they are still available online to comply with the Kansas Open Meetings Act. You can view all meetings here.