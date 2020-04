A unique BMX bicycle was stolen in Salina after a burglary last month.

Salina Police said sometime between March 10 and March 17, the bike was taken from a residence in the 900 block of Maple Street.

Police said the bike is a black MirraCo Gambino with gold rims, gold sprocket and a sticker with the initials BL on it. The walls of the tires have the word “odyssey ” in yellow on them.

The value of the bike is $550