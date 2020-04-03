Please stay home

I ask you to think of the seriousness of this virus, Covid-19, that we all are threatened by daily.

We all need to do our part in ending this devastating virus. What I am doing, and ask you to do

as well, is stay inside — stay home. I have for weeks now, and I will continue to do so until this is over. I do not stay isolated because I’m afraid I’ll get sick or die, I do this because I am afraid I would get sick and pass it on to you or your son or daughter or wife or mother or father — and the person I passed it onto died. So I feel responsible not to be the cause of one single person to die. I feel it's my duty and obligation as a human being to do my part by staying Isolated.

This too shall pass, it gets greater later.

Let's all do our part (Stay home). God loves you, and so do I.

— Larry G. Wescott, El Dorado