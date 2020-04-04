On Monday, April 6, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin work on K-156 in Ellsworth County to add turning lanes at the interchange of 8th Street/ K-156.

Construction will occur in two phases with one side of K-156 closed during each phase and 8th street closed during both phases of construction. Traffic will be reduced to one 15-foot lane in each direction with a reduced speed through the work zone. Drivers should expect minor delays, not exceeding five minutes.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the prime contractor and have scheduled this project to be completed in August 2020, weather permitting, at a cost of $1.2 million.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. For more information about this project, please contact John King, KDOT Construction Engineer at 785-827-3954 or JH.King@ks.gov.