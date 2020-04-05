Topeka police are seeing an increased number of domestic disputes since the coronavirus crisis began, requiring people to spend more time in close quarters, Chief Bill Cochran said.

Topeka officers responded to 150 domestic calls during the seven days from March 19 to 25, which marked an increase of 32 over the same time period in 2019, Cochran said in an email Friday.

He indicated the number of domestic calls dropped to 123 during the seven days from March 26 to April 1, but that’s still three more than police saw during that same period in 2019.

The increase comes at a time when couples are spending more time together in confined areas, feeling uncertain about the future and dealing with having children home from school, Cochran noted.

"Prior to this," he said, "one or the other, or both, went to work and people were able to separate. With the stay-home orders, many people started working from home or were just not able to go to work because their employers were not open."

Cochran shared those thoughts after police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday to requests for figures showing if crime has risen since a countywide safer-at-home order took effect March 26. That order was later superseded by a statewide stay-at-home order.

The sheriff’s office indicated it took reports of 54 crimes between March 26 and April 1, down two from the 56 recorded between March 19 and 25.

"Although crime in general is down, we are seeing an increase in vehicle burglaries," Sheriff Brian Hill said in an email. "We are asking the community to lock their vehicles and remove valuables. If you see something, say something. Be a safe witness and call 911 or our nonemergency number (785-251-2200)."

Hill added that his office was developing a burglary task force to help combat that increase, and would provide more information about that this coming week.

Meanwhile, Topeka police said they took reports of:

• Nine Part 1 violent crimes between March 26 and April 1, down by 16 from the 25 Part 1 violent crimes recorded between March 19 and 25. Part 1 crimes are those law enforcement agencies are required to report to the FBI.

• 94 Part 1 property crimes between March 26 and April 1, down from 88 between March 19 and 25.

• 32 batteries between March 26 and April 1, up from 31 between March 19 and 25. Batteries are not Part 1 crimes.

Cochran said in Friday’s email that this community is "very early into these orders and what impact they will have on many things in our community has yet to be seen."

"Of course," he added, "any time you have fewer people interacting with each other, you will have a reduction in (violent) crimes."

The crime rate here is being reduced by an initiative Topeka police began early this year aimed at lowering gun violence, Cochran said. That campaign continues.

Meanwhile, Cochran said, "the issue of domestic violence is very much in the forethought of all our efforts, especially now since people should be spending more time at home together."

Police responded to 1,647 domestic calls this year between Jan. 1 and April 2, compared to 1,552 during that same time period last year, Cochran said.

"A bigger picture that we have to look at with domestic calls is the call itself," he said. "There are so many risk factors that an officer has to take into account."

For example, he said:

• Domestic calls by nature involve a lot of emotions, and when emotions are involved things become very unpredictable.

• Domestic calls by nature tend to involve some level of violence, and many times that violence becomes directed toward police.

• Domestic calls don’t allow for officers to practice social distancing.

• And domestic calls tend to be time-consuming, which means officers spend more time in close proximity to the people involved at a time "in which we just don’t know who all has the virus or not."

Stay-at-home orders sometimes trap domestic abuse victims in their own homes, Cochran added.

He said Topeka police consider the safety of those victims to be paramount, and work closely with the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment to help them.

"I cannot stress enough that if you are in a situation like this to please call 911," he said.