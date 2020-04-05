The Downtown Topeka Farmers Market scheduled for April 11 is still on — though there will be a few changes in store to ensure a safe environment for both vendors and patrons.

According to Mary Tyler, market manager, the farmers market board has decided to limit vendors to only those selling food. That means jewelry makers, artists and those typically selling skin care products or clothing apparel won’t be present.

Regardless, Tyler still hopes to see dozens of vendors show up for the first market of the year.

"I’m hoping we’ll probably have at least 50," Tyler said. "It’s Easter weekend. The first one everybody’s always looking for fresh fruits and vegetables and whatnot."

Tyler said there will be four hand-washing stations set up throughout the market, in addition to sanitizing products available at booths.

She is also encouraging customers and vendors to practice social distancing. Vendors are being encouraged to place an empty table between their products and the customers, and patrons won’t be allowed to handle most goods before purchasing them.

"We’re just trying to do what we can on our end to make it as safe as possible," Tyler said.

Richard Britt, owner of Britt’s Farm, has been setting up at the Topeka farmers market for about 15 years. Being from Manhattan, Britt drives about an hour each way to make the weekly market. He said the Topeka and Manhattan farmers markets make up a sizable portion of his farm’s income, and he hopes for a strong start to this year’s market season.

"We definitely want to start off on the right foot," Britt said. "We’re eager to see our customers that we haven’t seen since October."

Jonathon Ringel, owner of Ringel Farms, is another Topeka farmers market regular. He said that first market of the year is crucial.

"The winter months are notoriously slow income in agriculture, especially for those of us at the farmers market because of how we operate," Ringel said. "We’re not corporate giants, so we can’t spread our income out the way they do.

"It’s a new year," he added. "You get to see old faces and new faces and promote your product."

Ringel said maintaining a clean and safe environment Saturday is going to be important.

"We sell raw beef, and sanitation is a big thing for us to begin with," Ringle said. "But yes, we will be doing things different to distance us from our customers, to keep us safer and keep them safer."

Ringel sells grass-fed and finished beef and value-added products, such as summer sausage and beef jerky.

In addition to adhering to social distancing and sanitation guidelines, Ringel is encouraging customers to order ahead on the Ringel Farms website, so that when customers get to the market they can pick up their items and move on.

"That would help us," Ringel said. "We won’t lose sales, yet we will be able to get you your product and there’s minimal interaction that way."

Some other vendors may have similar systems. Though, online ordering has been slow to catch on in northeast Kansas, Ringel said.

Britt said he actually considers the open-air farmers market to be safer than a grocery store to some degree. For one, he said, the tables used at booths will only be set up for a few hours before being taken down and stored for nearly a week.

"To the best of my knowledge, corona cannot survive on a surface for five days," he said.

He added that since the market’s vendors are all fairly local, produce and foods aren’t likely to be transported to Topeka from areas deemed to be coronavirus hotspots.

"Your beef, your eggs, all that — that will all be collected by the farmer right before market," Britt said. "It’s going to be a lot safer. I just can’t see why it wouldn’t be."

Britt also expects the farmers market to take some of the load off of grocery stores whose supply chains have been strained in recent weeks due to increased traffic and stocking up by customers.

The first market of the year, though, will be a test run for farmers and market managers, Britt said. If vendors need to adjust moving forward, they will.

"A lot of it we’ll see after the first market," he said. "We’ll kind of see what works, what doesn’t work and kind of play it by ear."