PITTSBURG — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide which happened Sunday in Pittsburg.

At approximately 9:51 p.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a call from a resident at 1313 W. Atkinson, a release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said. The Pittsburg Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Crawford County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.

The caller identified as Michael J. Woodson reported that he had just shot his father, the release said. Officers responded to the residence and upon arrival located Woodson who was placed under arrest. A deceased male victim was located inside the house.

The victim was identified as David M. Buckley, 53, of Pittsburg, the release said. The Crawford County Deputy coroner responded to the scene and the body was transported to Kansas City for autopsy. Woodson was transported to the Crawford County Jail, where he was subsequently booked in on a charge of first degree murder. Woodson is presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against him are proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing.