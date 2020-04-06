A Gypsum man was arrested in connection with driving under the influence after fleeing a sheriff’s deputy Saturday morning.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said that at 12:08 a.m. Saturday, a deputy patrolling in Gypsum tried to pull over a 2017 white 1-ton Ford pickup truck. The truck sped south of Gypsum in excess of 100 mph.

The deputy was able to get the truck to stop on Gypsum Valley Road just south of Hobbs Creek Road, and the driver was arrested without further incident.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Alexander Weller, 27, was booked into the Saline County Jail in connection with fleeing and eluding, DUI, transporting an open container, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, racing on the highway and obstruction in the service of a warrant for not allowing a blood draw or breath test.