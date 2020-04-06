With its second case of suspected community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Reno County, yet no expected immediate increase in ability to locally test people, the Reno County Health Department has released a new form asking people to self- report if they believe they may have the disease.

"Community transmission" means the individual contracted the disease from an unknown source while out in the community, indicating it is more widespread than test-confirmed cases might indicate, which health officials have long suspected.

All the other cases in the county before those two were related to travel to places that had outbreaks or to known direct contact with someone else who was a confirmed case.

"The form is for our constituency to self-report whether they previously showcased health symptoms similar to those related to COVID-19 and were not able to be clinically tested, or individuals who developed symptoms who were asked to simply go home from their interaction from a medical care provider," said Reno County Health director Nick Baldetti.

The request for reporting is not limited to any specific period for when symptoms occurred or the severity of symptoms.

The form is available on the COVID-19 landing page on the county’s website or at https://www.renogov.org/741/COVID-19.

Baldetti said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment opened the door last week to using self-reporting after it created a "presumptive positive" classification for reporting.

"If we are able to have a large constituency self-report and we are willing to engage in epidemiological investigation, we can vet that self-reporting to get a better idea of presumptive positive in our community. We also worked with KDHE in terms of designing a presumptive positive interpretation metric."

That means that not every form that is filled out will automatically be counted as a presumptive positive case.

Instead, only those on which the submitting person provides contact information and responds to follow-up questions from health department employees that meet additional criteria will be counted.

The information on the form is confidential, to be used only by health officials for gathering disease data.

"If an individual does decide to self-report, we are going to follow up," Baldetti said. "We’re not just taking information from an online listserve and running with it. We are conducting independent vetting by reaching out and contacting those people who provide personal information that gives us the ability to contact them."

While acknowledging that dozens of patients are going to health care providers every day with some symptoms of the disease, Baldetti said the form, with careful vetting, "is an opportunity to again expand our response and our understanding of the environment outside of simply resting on laboratory-confirmed when we don’t have the logistic and capacity to tell us what we need to know in time what is walking around in our community."

He didn’t have an estimate on how many reports they would receive, but based on the nearly 30 responses received from when the form was released after 10 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday, it will likely run into the hundreds.

Those reports came from individuals reporting symptoms starting in February through April.

"We know and understand we have been in cold and influenza seasons, so that’s one aspect of the epidemiological investigation, to vet those out," he said.

Several metro counties in the Kansas City area are already doing similar self-reporting, Baldetti said, as well as some Colorado counties.

In fact, the form is very similar to the one used in Gunnison County, Colorado, which is one of the "hot spots" in Colorado with a relatively high number of cases.

"Gunnison County has been doing it for a number of weeks and they’ve had fairly good success, both in creating public awareness and in public reporting," Baldetti said. "Plus, from a public health standpoint, it's certainly assisting in an aspect of disease investigation."

The calling will be done by existing health department staff, Baldetti said. He didn’t expect the extra work to require adding staff, at least initially.

"The expectation is that based on self-reporting, we’ll better clarify exactly what the environment is in terms of COVID-19," Baldetti said. "It’s not meant to be alarmist, but it’s also not meant to devalue the situation as it is. We’re seeking accuracy to the best of our ability in the absence of population-based testing."

"We’re seeking to try to find the best and most accurate points of investigation and epidemiologic data we can find, to best inform our response to the constituency of Reno County," he said.