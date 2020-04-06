Shawnee County has recorded its third death from the COVID-19 virus, health department director Linda Ochs said at Monday’s county commission meeting.

Also at that meeting, commissioners voted 3-0 to appoint emergency management director Dusty Nichols to replace Ochs as incident commander of the county’s COVID-19 response team.

The move will free up Ochs to focus more on her department, Nichols told commissioners.

"Their staff is getting pretty overwhelmed with things," he said.

Nichols quipped that he was willing to accept "the decontaminated and heavily disinfected baton" from Ochs, who will remain with the COVID-19 response team.

Information posted at 3:30 p.m. Monday on a "community impact dashboard" maintained by Ochs’ department indicated that the county’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 40. That total had been 38 on Sunday.

Thirty-three of those patients were still receiving treatment while four had recovered and three had died, according to the health department.

It said 33 people in Shawnee County were awaiting results of testing for COVID-19 while 756 had tested negative and 111 were being monitored for the potential presence of the virus.

Ochs indicated to Commissioners Bill Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays that the actual number of people being tested might be higher, as private labs are doing most COVID-19 testing in Kansas and sometimes the health department doesn’t learn someone is being tested until it receives the results.

Riphahn and Mays were physically present for Monday’s meeting in the commission chambers at the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, where Cook and several county elected officials and department heads took part by speakerphone.

Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve a resolution through which they:

• Made Nichols incident commander for the COVID-19 response while indicating city of Topeka media relations director Molly Hadfield would assume Nichols’ former role as lead public information officer for that response.

• Appointed Errin Mahan, planning section chief for Shawnee County Emergency Management, as that department’s interim director. The move was aimed at enabling the county to effectively respond to any other types of disasters that might occur during the COVID-19 crisis, such as floods or tornadoes.

• Arranged for Ochs to assume the role of operations section chief for the COVID-19 response. Ochs said she could step back into the incident commander’s position once the intensity of the COVID-19 crisis decreased.

Ochs told commissioners Monday that a feature has been added to the county COVID-19 website at https://forms2go.sncoapps.us/Form/Index?Id=1 that will enable those who think they might have that disease to share information about their symptoms.

A nurse will then call or email those people and talk to them about whether they need to be tested, she said.

Commissioners on Monday also:

• Voted 3-0 to cancel their meetings set for April 9, April 16, April 20 and April 30, in a move aimed at decreasing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

• Met behind closed doors in executive session to receive legal advice regarding the operations of Stormont Vail Event Center’s Maner Conference Center.

• Heard Riphahn thank Shawnee County residents for complying with the current stay-at-home order while saying he thinks it’s working.

• Voted 2-1, with Mays dissenting, to enter into a contract through which the county will pay Gardner Roofing $47,890 to replace the roof and guttering for the pro shop building at Forbes Golf Course, 700 S.W. Capehart Road.

Commissioners initially considered entering into contracts totaling $89,096, through which the county would have also paid $41,206 to Martinek & Flynn to replace windows and siding and carry out any asbestos removal that might be needed.

But Cook and Mays questioned whether the county should have all that done now. Mays suggested the county needed to "tighten our belts just a little bit" because "we are in an odd time right now in that we don’t know what our finances are going to look like six months from now."

Riphahn then suggested a compromise through which the county would replace the roof and guttering but wait to replace the windows and siding. Cook said he could accept that arrangement.