The Franklin County Health Department announced Monday that two of the 10 individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 has fully recovered, bringing the county’s total for recovery to three.

The county reported as of Monday there were 107 negative tests in the county.

The 10 individuals testing positive ranged in age from 31-70 with a high of four cases in the 51-60 age bracket.

Health department officials said precautions are still in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

For daily updates on COVID-19, go to www.franklinco.ks