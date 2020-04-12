Bethel to hold virtual commencement

NORTH NEWTON — Bethel College announced that it will hold a virtual commencement at 4 p.m. May 17.

According to the release from the college, President Jon C. Gering approved the proposal.

The ceremony will be pre-recorded.

Caps and tassels will be sent to the graduating students. More information will be sent to students at a later date.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus buildings have been closed and classes have been held online.

A celebration for the 2020 graduates is being planned for the 50th anniversary of Fall Fest on Oct. 3 to honor them in person.

Fully Promoted by EmbroidMe supplying PPE

DODGE CITY — As Fully Promoted powered by EmbroidMe in Dodge City continues its rebranding initiative, its shift in services has gone from its usual advertising services, to becoming a major supplier of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for businesses worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PPE equipment, such as different kinds of masks, gloves, sterile suits, caps and face shields, are being manufactured as high-priority essential items for sale.

“We are a global franchise. We’ve owned our store locally for 16 years, but we are globally represented,” said Kim Unruh, owner of Fully Promoted by EmbroidMe, Dodge City.

Unruh expresses belief that their rebranding plays into their current PPE supplying initiative on a larger scale, emphasizing the benefit of connection during these current tense times, especially where virus protective measures are in high demand.