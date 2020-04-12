Life takes no breaks. It can be a challenge to slow down and everyone has a million things going on, but how someone starts their day can define its’ entire course, good or bad.

Each day at Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk and Loyd, members of the team have the opportunity to take part in “The First 15 Reading Program” for a positive start to their day.

Founded in 2014 by its own Chet Buchman, the program has proven to improve office morale, foster a culture that embraces lifelong learning, and increase firm production and revenue, the company stated.

The program demonstrates the firm’s commitment to personal and professional development by allowing employees paid time to read at the start of each day.

Books of choice are physical, non-fiction and have subjects ranging from leadership, self-help, spirituality and management.

Numerous benefits to reading daily will make you wonder why you haven’t started sooner, the company claims, such as reduced stress, memory improvement, better focus and concentration, and vocabulary expansion.

The program includes a set of tools to help guide a company in introducing the concept to employees, as well as implementation and tracking the books read.

Founded in 1936, Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk and Loyd is a full services accounting firm with physical offices in Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton and Wichita. The firm has 12 partners and over 75 team members across its physical and virtual offices.