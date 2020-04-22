A Salina woman was injured and eventually sent to Wichita after a car accident Tuesday evening northwest of the city.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:27 p.m. it was sent to the 4400 block of West Watkins Road, about half a mile east of Lightville Road for a single vehicle accident. Callie Gustus, 30, of Salina, was driving a white 2007 Buick Lucerne eastbound and lost control, striking a bridge guard rail.

The sheriff’s office said Gustus had a fractured ankle and some internal injuries. She was taken by Salina EMS to Salina Regional Health Center and, once stable, transported to Via Christi in Wichita.