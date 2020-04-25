A man was fatally shot early Friday evening in North Topeka, police said.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Joseph Hill, said police Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

He said detectives were investigating but had made no arrests in connection with the homicide. It was Topeka’s fifth recorded this year.

Police public relations specialist Gretchen Koenen said officers arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of N.E. Quincy soon after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center began receiving multiple calls at about 6:30 p.m. Friday about a possible shooting there.

Officers found a man outside a house suffering from life-threatening injuries, Koenen said. That man was HIll, who subsequently died.

Yellow crime scene tape was being used Saturday morning to cordon off much of the area around 1215 N.E. Quincy. That address is just north of N.E. Morse and west/northwest of the western base of the Sardou Bridge.

One little orange cone of the type police use to mark evidence could be seen standing in the alley just west of 1215 N.E. Quincy, while two others stood in that alley to the north.

"We are asking community members in the area to please review their home security camera footage," Koenen said. "If anything suspicious is captured, you are asked to please call us at 785-368-9551."

Police asked anyone with information regarding the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.