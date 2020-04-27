STERLING — For Lanette Surface-Jaeger of Sterling, teaching kids about the outdoors comes naturally. She loves nature and the environment, so playing and working outside becomes a fun activity.

On Earth Day, Surface-Jaeger took her two kids and their friends out to pick up trash that was littered along the dirt paths near Sterling. On Saturday, the group had buckets and were at it again — this time in downtown Sterling.

“Teaching kids about the environment is a wonderful way to teach during school closings,” Surface-Jaeger said.

Along with cleaning up the community, Surface-Jaeger has arranged outdoor scavenger hunts. During one hunt, she had the children look for a feather, a deer rack, a brown stone, something a beaver chewed and a shell (from by the river).

Last week, the group of six went morel mushroom hunting. The week before they were rack hunting.

“It’s really fun,” said Emily Wellman, 13. “It helps it make it look nicer. There was a lot of trash.”

Clad in gloves and carrying buckets, the group picked up lots of papers, cups and wrappings, including a Chick-fil-A wrapper someone had discarded along the side of the road — the closest restaurant is in Wichita.

“I think it’s a fun way to have fun times with your friends,” said Eli Surface-Jaeger, 8.

Eli found a rusty Allen wrench. He told his mother he wanted to keep it.

Along with wanting to take home tools and scraps, Eli wants to heal animals, give them homes and care for them. His mother calls him an animal whisperer.

“He brings home tadpoles, snails, (crawdads) and a wounded duck,” his sister Jaiden, 11, said as she smiled. “He loves everything.”

Surface-Jaeger said being outside in the fresh air is great for everyone.

“There’s tons of things to do,” she said. “It’s just about being creative.”