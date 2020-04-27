A Topeka man is in custody following a burglary Sunday morning near Lake Shawnee.

According to a news release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Luke A. Bennett, 47, was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and violating the governor’s executive order.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary at a vacant residence in the 3100 block of S.E. 45th Street. Upon arrival, deputies discovered evidence of a forced entry and believed suspects were still inside the residence.

According to the release, a K9 handler made announcements into the residence, which resulted in the suspect surrendering without incident.

Bennett was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail.