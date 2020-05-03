As USD 382 students started their fourth week with the Continuous Learning Plan (CLP) on Monday, April 20, Superintendent Tony Helfrich gave updates to parents via a site council, online meeting. He spoke about graduation plans, the CLP and possible summer school options

While a plan has still not been voted on by the Board of Education, a plan is being formed for graduation to occur later in the summer, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors picked up their caps and gowns on May 1 from the school as a drive-by pickup.

Several ideas for graduation are still under consideration, none have been released to the public yet.

“We’re just working through some different scenarios so that we can pull off some alternatives later in the summer,” Helfrich said.

Most students have done well with the CLP so far, according to Helfrich.

“Our students are just doing a great job pushing ahead, showing grit and responsibility,” Helfrich said.

Helfrich said he is determined to make sure students are getting a good education, despite being stuck at home.

“Some schools around the state may fold a little bit, but that’s not going to be us,” Helfrich said. “Folding sends a message that our students aren’t capable of adapting and rising to the challenge and we know that you are.”

For older students, this means they will continue to be held accountable, as he sees this as very important in this situation.

For families of younger students, this means parents will continue to be supported as this method of schooling can be a challenge for many families.

“We know this is a tremendous burden on our parents,” Helfrich said.

For that reason, Helfrich is looking at summer school options for the summer of 2020 and maybe even 2021, specifically for the kids who need it. Students will not be required to attend summer school, but they are looking to make it more accessible for those who need it.

Further updates from Helfrich can be found on the PHS Live page on the usd382.com website, and they will also be posted on the USD 382 Facebook page.